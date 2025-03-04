Ecora Resources PLC Announces Completion of Acquisition

Further to the announcement on 27 February 2025, Ecora (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR)(OTCQX:ECRAF) ("Ecora") a critical minerals focused royalty company, announces that it has completed the acquisition of a copper stream (the "Stream") with reference to production at the Mimbula copper mine owned by Moxico Resources PLC, for a total cash consideration of US$50m (the "Transaction").

There has been no material change affecting any matter relating to the Transaction contained in the announcement released by Ecora on 27 February 2025.

For further information

Ecora Resources PLC +44 (0) 20 3435 7400 Geoff Callow - Head of Investor Relations Website: www.ecora-resources.com FTI Consulting Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis /Lucy Wigney +44(0) 20 3727 1000 ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com

