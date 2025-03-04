Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.03.2025
WKN: 871733 | ISIN: GB0006449366 | Ticker-Symbol: HGR
Tradegate
04.03.25
15:05 Uhr
0,697 Euro
-0,019
-2,65 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ECORA RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ECORA RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6780,70419:44
0,6780,70419:44
ACCESS Newswire
04.03.2025 19:26 Uhr
Ecora Resources PLC Announces Completion of Acquisition

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2025 / Further to the announcement on 27 February 2025, Ecora (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR)(OTCQX:ECRAF) ("Ecora") a critical minerals focused royalty company, announces that it has completed the acquisition of a copper stream (the "Stream") with reference to production at the Mimbula copper mine owned by Moxico Resources PLC, for a total cash consideration of US$50m (the "Transaction").

There has been no material change affecting any matter relating to the Transaction contained in the announcement released by Ecora on 27 February 2025.

For further information

Ecora Resources PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Geoff Callow - Head of Investor Relations

Website:

www.ecora-resources.com

FTI Consulting

Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis /Lucy Wigney

+44(0) 20 3727 1000

ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
