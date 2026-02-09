Anzeige
Montag, 09.02.2026
Goldman sieht 15.000 USD bei Kupfer - dieser Explorer ist noch völlig unbekannt
WKN: 871733 | ISIN: GB0006449366
Tradegate
09.02.26 | 09:30
1,598 Euro
+0,63 % +0,010
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ECORA ROYALTIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ECORA ROYALTIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5861,62613:26
1,5921,62612:52
ACCESS Newswire
09.02.2026 13:02 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ecora Royalties PLC Announces Phalaborwa Rare Earths Project Update

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / Ecora (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR)(OTCQX:ECRAF) a critical minerals focused royalty company, notes the press release issued today by Rainbow Rare Earths Limited ("Rainbow") announcing that its large-scale pilot plant recently commissioned in Johannesburg is operating the optimised Phalaborwa primary flowsheet in line with expectations and has successfully produced ca.2 kg of a high-grade mixed rare earth hydroxide.

This is a commercial product with a grade of ca. 55% TREO (versus the Chinese specifications for a mixed rare earth carbonate at ca. 42 to 44% TREO) and has been confirmed to be an ideal feed for the production of NdPr oxide and SEG+ product through a solvent extraction separation circuit, to be tested offsite.

Ecora holds a 0.85% Gross Revenue Royalty on the Phalaborwa project.

The full announcement from Rainbow can be viewed here: https://irtools.co.uk/112/story/851be44b-45c8-4f4a-b17f-9a94e97ec3aa

For further information:

Ecora Royalties PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Geoff Callow - Head of Investor Relations

Website:

www.ecoraroyalties.com

FTI Consulting

Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

ecoraroyalties@fticonsulting.com

About Ecora

Ecora is a leading critical minerals focused royalty and streaming company.

Copper is at the core of our portfolio which also includes other commodities linked to the trend of electrification, energy transition, infrastructure renewal and urbanisation, digital infrastructure, robotics and energy security.

Our cash generative portfolio includes producing royalties and streams and has a strong organic growth profile driven by royalties and streams already acquired and expected to generate substantial additional cash flow within the next five years.

We take a disciplined approach to investments and acquisitions, focusing on high quality opportunities, in established mining jurisdictions and with experienced management teams. These investments have the potential to deliver enhanced returns through life of mine extension and commodity price outperformance.

Our management team has a long and proven track record of originating, completing due diligence, innovatively structuring and completing accretive royalty and stream transactions in the critical minerals space.

We allocate capital prudently, with a focus on growth, maintaining a strong balance sheet and returns to shareholders.

Ecora's shares are listed on the London and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ECOR) and trade on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX:ECRAF).

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Royalties PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ecora-royalties-plc-announces-phalaborwa-rare-earths-project-update-1134802

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
