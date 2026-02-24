Anzeige
Ecora Royalties PLC Announces Transfer of Treasury Shares & Total Voting Rights

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / Ecora (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR)(OTCQX:ECRAF) announces that on 23 February 2026 the Company transferred 418,815 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") out of treasury (the "Transfer"), to satisfy exercises of options by a number of employees pursuant to the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan.

Total Voting Rights

Following the above Transfer, the Company's issued capital consisted of 261,732,553 Shares, of which 12,279,072 Shares were held in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 249,453,481. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information:

Ecora Royalties PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Jason Gray - Company Secretary

Website:

www.ecoraroyalties.com

FTI Consulting

+44(0) 20 3727 1000

Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis

ecoraroyalties@fticonsulting.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Royalties PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ecora-royalties-plc-announces-transfer-of-treasury-shares-and-total-voting-rights-1140495

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
