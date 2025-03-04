H+H International A/S: Coming change of the Chair of the Board of Directors

Company announcement No. 573, 2025

CHAIR KENT ARENTOFT STEPS DOWN AFTER 12 YEARS OF LEADERSHIP

Chair Kent Arentoft has informed the Board of Directors that he will step down at the coming annual general meeting on 8 April 2025 and leave the Board of Directors. Kent Arentoft has acted as Chair since April 2013 when he was first elected as board member.

Under his guidance, H+H has experienced significant growth, consolidating the Polish AAC market, expanding into CSU production in Poland and CWE in 2018, and establishing the UK business as the market leader, securing a strong position across all key regions. Over the past two years, H+H has navigated a major transformation, addressing macroeconomic challenges by streamlining operations, improving efficiency, and strengthening financial resilience. With the company now in a solid position and well-equipped to capitalise on future opportunities, Kent Arentoft has decided that the time is right to step aside.

Provided the Board of Directors' proposal for board member candidates is approved at the coming annual general meeting, the newly elected Board of Directors plans to appoint current Vice Chair Miguel Kohlmann as new Chair of the Board of Directors. Miguel Kohlmann has been a board member since 2018 and Vice Chair since 2024. He has extensive management experience in building materials and industry on a global scale.

