Huawei Launches New-Gen All-Flash Data Center Products and Scenario-specific Industry Solutions

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Barcelona 2025, Huawei unveiled four New-Gen All-Flash Data Center products and two scenario-specific industry solutions designed to help customers build future-proof data storage power, accelerate intelligent transformation, and unleash the value of data in the AI era.

Using innovative architectures, algorithms, and media, Huawei continues to accelerate service innovation for all scenarios.

New-Gen OceanStor Dorado Converged All-Flash Storage for mission-critical applications: The industry's first data and control plane separation architecture improves performance three-fold. The upgraded SmartMatrix high-reliability architecture ensures zero data loss even upon the failure of seven out of eight controller enclosures. The system adopts a native storage architecture for block, file, and object.

OceanStor A800-New-Gen High-Performance AI Storage-for large AI model training: The industry's first long-term memory storage provides higher data throughput for AI training, improving computing power utilization by 30% and achieving inference response in milliseconds.

Next-Gen OceanStor Pacific 9928 All-Flash Scale-Out Storage for data analysis: The system supports large-scale concurrent access and diverse hybrid workloads. Thanks to 61.44 TB high-capacity SSDs with high-density hardware design, intelligent data compression algorithm (2:1), and the dynamic heat dissipation design, the system enables an industry-leading capacity density of 4 PB/2 U and an industry-leading power consumption of 0.25 W/TB.

Next-Gen OceanProtect E8000 All-Flash Backup Storage for data backup: Thanks to all-flash QLC media and a scale-out architecture, the backup performance of a single cluster can reach up to 8 PB/h. The built-in algorithms achieve a maximum of 72:1 data reduction ratio.

In the AI era, enterprises-especially in the finance and education sectors-need future-proof data storage power more than ever.

Geo-Redundant 4DC Five-Copy Solution for financial production and transactions: The New-Gen OceanStor Dorado Converged All-Flash Storage achieves zero waiting during peak hours. The full-mesh technology enables 99.99999% system-level reliability. Multilayer ransomware protection safeguards the resilience of all-channel services and data.

RDM (research data management) Storage Solution for education and scientific research: The unique multi-active technology across 3~12 sites ensure reliable disaster recovery and flexible sharing of research data. The solution enables on-demand data flow between HPC and RDM data lakes. DME (Omni-Dataverse) provides unified data scheduling across clusters and data centers.

For more information about Huawei's New-Gen All-Flash Data Center products and solutions, see https://e.huawei.com/en/topic/storage/all-flash-data-center.

