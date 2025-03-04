Paratus Energy Services Ltd. Results of Offer to Buy Back Own Shares

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement from Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker "PLSV") ("Paratus" or the "Company") on 28 February 2025 regarding the offer to buy back own shares ("the Offer"). ABG Sundal Collier ASA (the "Manager") has been engaged to assist with the Offer.

The bookbuilding period for the Offer closed today, 4 March 2025, at 16:30 hours (CET).

Following the expiry of the bookbuilding period, the Company has resolved to buy 5.4 million shares at a price of NOK 41.5 per share, which gives an aggregate purchase price of NOK 224.1 million (corresponding to approximately USD 20 million).

Notifications of allocation will be sent to shareholders who tendered and were allocated sale shares in the Offer on 5 March 2025. The trade date will be 5 March 2025, and the settlement date is expected to be on or about 7 March 2025. The settlement will be conducted on a normal delivery-versus-payment basis (DVP).

As the Offer will settle prior to the ex-date for the USD 0.22 cash distribution (to be paid as return of capital) announced by the Company on 28 February 2025, shareholders participating in the Offer will not be entitled to receive the cash distribution on shares sold.

Following settlement of the Offer, the Company will own 5.4 million shares in the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Jensen, CEO

robert.Jensen@paratus-energy.com

+47 958 26 729

Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO

baton.Haxhimehmedi@paratus-energy.com

+47 406 39 083

About Paratus

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker: PLSV) is an investment holding company of a group of leading energy services companies. The Paratus Group is primarily comprised of its ownership of Fontis Energy and a 50/50 JV interest in Seagems. Fontis Energy is an offshore drilling company with a fleet of five high-specification jack-up rigs working under contracts in Mexico. Seagems is a leading subsea services company, with a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels under contracts in Brazil. In addition, Paratus is the largest shareholder in Archer Ltd, a global oil services company, listed on the Euronext Oslo Børs.

