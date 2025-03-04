Industry-first, 'off-the-beaten-path' travel documentary series focused on junior mining, celebrating the spirit of ingenuity and resilience that drives the industry

Episode 4 Live on YouTube - Subscribe & Watch NOW

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2025) - EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) ("EarthLabs" or the "Company") proudly announces the release of Episode 4 of EarthLabs Expeditions, a bold reality documentary series revolutionizing how audiences experience the junior mining and exploration industry. This episode features Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) ("Rua Gold"), offering an in-depth, unfiltered, and behind-the-scenes look at the history of mining in New Zealand and Rua Gold's role in the future of the industry.

EarthLabs Expeditions is an industry-first, 'off-the-beaten-path' travel documentary meets junior mining, exploration video series. It's an epic journey into the unknown, where:

Adventure has no script.

Discovery has no limits.

The truth is raw, real, and riveting.

Episode 4 - Rua Gold Inc.

The fourth episode of EarthLabs Expeditions features a visit to New Zealand and Rua Gold Inc., an exploration company, strategically focused on New Zealand. With decades of expertise, the Rua Gold team has successfully taken major discoveries into producing world-class mines across multiple continents. The team is now focused on maximizing the asset potential of Rua Gold's two highly prospective high-grade gold projects. Rua controls the Reefton Gold District as the dominant landholder in the Reefton Goldfield on New Zealand's South Island with over 120,000 hectares of tenements, in a district that historically produced over 2 Moz of gold grading between 9 and 50 g/t.

WATCH THE EPISODE NOW

Limited to just 10 Expeditions per year, EarthLabs Expeditions spotlights companies with significant discoveries, impactful projects, and compelling stories. Hosted by the charismatic and fearless Jonathan Brazeau, the show takes viewers on a journey that goes beyond boardrooms and polished presentations to explore the real, gritty work of the junior mining industry. Jonathan travels the world, getting his boots on the ground, meeting with industry leaders, workers, and the people who make up this dynamic sector.

EarthLabs Expeditions highlights not just the challenges but also the pride and dedication of those whose work is essential yet often goes unnoticed.

PAID ADVERTISEMENT

The episode linked in this news release (the "video") is a paid advertisement for Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) ("Rua Gold") to enhance public awareness of Rua Gold, its products, its industry and as a potential investment opportunity. EarthLabs Media Inc., and their owners, managers, employees, and assigns were paid by Rua Gold to create, produce and distribute this advertisement. This compensation should be viewed as a major conflict with EarthLabs Media's ability to be unbiased.

The video is not intended as, and should not be construed to be, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Neither the video nor Rua Gold purport to provide a complete analysis of Rua Gold or its financial position. Rua Gold is not, and does not purport to be, a broker-dealer or registered investment adviser. The video is not, and should not be construed to be, personalized investment advice directed to or appropriate for any particular investor. Any investment should be made only after consulting a professional investment advisor and only after reviewing the financial statements and other pertinent corporate information about Rua Gold. Further, readers are advised to read and carefully consider the Risk Factors identified and discussed in Rua Gold's SEDAR+ and/or other government filings. Investing in securities is speculative and carries a high degree of risk.

Join the Journey

Interested in becoming a part of this groundbreaking series? Contact Jonathan Brazeau, Host of EarthLabs Expeditions, to learn more about how your company's story could be the next chapter in this exciting adventure.

Follow Us and Stay Connected

Don't miss out on any of the action! Make sure to follow and subscribe to our social media channels for the latest updates, exclusive content, and more exciting adventures.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@EarthLabsExpeditions

Twitter: https://x.com/EL_Expeditions

CEO.CA: https://ceo.ca/@earthlabs.expeditions

About EarthLabs

EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) is a mining investment, technology, and media company that aims to provide strategic leverage to the metals and mining sector through investments, royalties and a full suite of data-driven media SaaS tools and services including CEO.CA, The Northern Miner, MINING.COM, Canadian Mining Journal and DigiGeoData.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), OTC Best Market ("OTCQX") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information Contained in this News Release

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer: The information in this video is provided "as is" without any warranty of any kind. EarthLabs Inc. and its affiliates are not liable for any damages arising from the use of this video. This video was produced by EarthLabs, which has a paid marketing agreement with the featured company. This is not financial advice. This video does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation to purchase securities of the company or any other issuer. All statements and/or opinions expressed by third parties are solely the opinions and the responsibility of the person or entity providing those materials.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information Contained in Episode

The video contains certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" regarding Rua Gold. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Rua Gold's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this video include, among others, statements relating to expectations regarding the exploration and development of the Reefton Gold Project, the completion and release of a pre-feasibility study in respect of the Reefton Gold Project, the development of a mine and the size of the mine once developed, the positive impact the Reefton Gold Project will have on the region of Reefton, the economic success of Rua Gold and the Reefton Gold Project, and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: the foregoing exploration, development and economic goals of Rua Gold may not occur on the timetable anticipated or at all; a pre-feasibility study may not be completed on the timetable expected or at all; the development of a mine may not be completed on the timetable expected or at all; Rua Gold may not experience economic success through development of the Reefton Gold Project; Rua Gold may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions; risks related to compliance with extensive government regulation; domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect Rua Gold's business and results of operations; and volatility in the stock markets that may adversely affect the price of Rua Gold's securities, regardless of its operating performance. The forward-looking information in this video is based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions.

The forward-looking information contained in this video represents the expectations of Rua Gold as of the date of this video and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Viewers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. Rua Gold undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243294

SOURCE: EarthLabs Inc.