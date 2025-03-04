Chromalloy Signs Exclusive PW4000 Agreement With AAR

Chromalloy, a global leader in aftermarket engineering and manufacturing solutions for the aerospace and energy sectors, is pleased to announce the signing of a Distribution and License Agreement with AAR for Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) high pressure turbine blades for the PW4000 engine platforms manufactured by Chromalloy's wholly owned subsidiary, BELAC LLC.

Chromalloy

Chromalloy Logo

The multi-year contract will ensure guaranteed stock levels for the in-demand T1 blade on this high value engine platform. This complements an existing AAR agreement to distribute BELAC's T1 and T2 turbine blades for the CF6-80C2 engine platform.

"BELAC products are engineered to provide enhanced durability and deliver downstream cost savings. By collaborating with AAR, we are able to offer additional engine material options and enhance supply chain reliability for the global aviation market," commented Mike Zerbe, General Manager of BELAC.

"AAR is focused on delivering cost saving solutions to our global customer base," said Sal Marino, AAR's Senior Vice President of Parts Supply. "We are pleased to expand AAR's engine portfolio and support the continued growth of our product offerings through this relationship with Chromalloy."

About Chromalloy

Chromalloy is a leading provider of engineering, manufacturing, and service for the aerospace, military, aero-derivative, and energy/industrial gas turbine aftermarket. For over 70 years, Chromalloy has been a trusted partner of airlines, aero-engine asset owners, and engine repair facilities. Chromalloy is a leader in FAA-certified, third-party PMA and DER solutions to enable customer value during engine restoration and maintenance. The combination of alternative PMA new parts, DER part repairs, and inventory of used serviceable material (USM) enables each engine overhaul to achieve expected performance and achieve best value. Operating from over 20 locations worldwide, Chromalloy remains committed to having the right global team, available inventory, and a bias for addressing service needs for legacy and midlife engines. Our investments in design engineering, testing, and component manufacturing ensure that all regulatory and performance criteria are met or exceeded.

For additional information, please visit www.chromalloy.com??

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

Contact Information

Julie Sims

Vice President, Marketing and Communications

jsims@chromalloy.com

561.935.3571





SOURCE: Chromalloy

Related Images

AAR



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire