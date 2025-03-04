DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Flutter Entertainment plc (FLUT):Earnings: $81 million in Q4 vs. -$912 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.45 in Q4 vs. -$5.14 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Flutter Entertainment plc reported adjusted earnings of $530 million or $2.94 per share for the period.Analysts projected $1.83 per share Revenue: $3.792 billion in Q4 vs. $3.313 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX