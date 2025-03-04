Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2025) - Urban Infrastructure Group Inc. (TSXV: UIG), a leading stage-one concrete and drainage infrastructure construction group, specializing in large scale new residential housing developments, announces that it has begun work on a 145 unit residential housing development project in Pickering, Ontario.

Gary Alves, COO and Founder of UIG stated, "We are delighted to be invited back for our 5th consecutive phase in this specific multi-phased project. Our team thrives on displaying our quality of work, and earning the trust and repeat business of our developer customers."

The Pickering project illustrates UIG's ability to execute and continue to win repeat business, while at the same time highlighting the proficiency, size, and scale of our crews who are simultaneously completing Phase 4 (announced in November) and working on Phase 5.

UIG's current Bid Pipeline sits at ~$27M+ of which the Contracted Pipeline currently sits at ~$8.3M. Urban defines Bid Pipeline as all tenders or RFP's that Urban has been invited to bid on and for which the Company has submitted a bid. Contracted Pipeline is defined as awarded by the customer to Urban and scheduled to commence this year.

About Urban Infrastructure Group

Urban Infrastructure Group Inc. (TSXV: UIG) is a leading concrete and drainage infrastructure construction group engaged in the earliest stage of the construction process - known as Stage One. Urban Infrastructure Group specializes in large-scale, master-planned residential communities, with partners and customers behind some of Ontario's most significant residential development projects.

