SK Telecom to Strengthen AIDC Capabilities with Schneider Electric

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Telecom (NYSE: SKM) today announced a strategic partnership with Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management and automation, at the Mobile World Congress 2025 (MWC25). The partners will collaborate on mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems for artificial intelligence data centers (AIDCs).

Schneider Electric is a leading company in power and distribution technology for AI data centers, offering comprehensive integrated infrastructure solutions that cover every stage from design and construction to operation.

AIDC MEP systems play a critical role in ensuring the stability and efficiency of AIDCs from initial construction to full operational capability.

Through this partnership, the two companies will first cooperate on the construction and development of hyperscale AIDCs in key regions in Korea. Their collaboration will span the entire MEP sector, including component and product solutions as well as consulting, and will serve as a foundation for expanding AIDC projects into global markets.

By combining SK Telecom's AIDC expertise with Schneider Electric's capabilities in MEP systems, power, cooling and integrated data center management, the companies expect to generate significant synergies.

"Our partnership with Schneider Electric, one of the world's leading AIDC solution providers, will not only strengthen SK Telecom's competitiveness in AIDCs but also accelerate our global expansion," said Ryu Young-sang, CEO of SK Telecom.

"Through this collaboration, we expect to create powerful synergies by combining SK Telecom's expertise in AIDC operations with our advanced capabilities, ultimately delivering enhanced efficiency and performance in AIDC infrastructure," said Pankaj Sharma, Executive Vice President of Schneider Electric.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom has been leading the growth of the mobile industry since 1984. Now, it is taking customer experience to new heights by extending beyond connectivity. By placing AI at the core of its business, SK Telecom is rapidly transforming into an AI company with a strong global presence. It is focusing on driving innovations in areas of AI Infrastructure, AI Transformation (AIX) and AI Service to deliver greater value for industry, society, and life.

