Volkswagen's preferred shares experienced significant losses on Tuesday afternoon, dropping 4.2 percent to €102.00 in XETRA trading. The negative trend continued as the stock fell to as low as €101.15, substantially below its April 5th 52-week high of €128.60. This decline reflects broader challenges facing the automaker, as evidenced by its latest quarterly results showing earnings per share of just €2.42 compared to €7.76 in the same period last year. Despite relatively stable quarterly revenue of €78.48 billion (down 0.47 percent year-over-year), analysts maintain an average price target of €111.71, suggesting potential upside from current levels. Market experts project full-year 2024 earnings of €22.02 per share as the company navigates its complex transition to electric mobility.

Electrification Strategy Amid Market Pressures

Amid stock turbulence, Volkswagen continues pushing its electrification agenda with strategic initiatives across multiple fronts. In China, the company launched an updated ID.3 featuring a CATL-supplied LFP battery, while subsidiary Porsche secured a 70 percent stake in a former Varta subsidiary to develop ultra-high-performance lithium-ion cells. Looking ahead to 2027, Volkswagen plans to enter a crucial new market segment with its affordable ID.1 electric model, targeting a price point below €20,000. This move addresses longstanding criticism about VW's lack of affordable electric vehicles and could prove pivotal in achieving mass-market EV adoption despite current financial pressures.

