Apex Compliance Software Announces Strategic Partnerships With Informa Health & Nutrition, SENPA and NASC

Apex Compliance®, a regulatory content-review software for the supplement, cosmetic, and food industries, today announced strategic partnerships with Informa Health & Nutrition, SENPA Natural Industry Alliance, and the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC). Apex Compliance® is a subscription-based service that offers user-friendly compliance reviews while helping to eliminate some of the human error, time, and redundancy in the regulatory review process. These alliances will broaden Apex Compliance's reach while assisting companies in remaining compliant in the evolving natural products marketing and regulatory sectors.

"Regulatory reviews that used to take hours can now be conducted more efficiently and comprehensively," said Apex Compliance® founder Asa Waldstein. "Apex Compliance was developed as a tool for my consulting company, and it became so useful that industry colleagues started asking to use it. This platform not only saves time when reviewing marketing content but also serves as a teaching tool that helps build in-house regulatory expertise."

Partnership With Informa Health & Nutrition

Informa Health & Nutrition integrates Apex Compliance® into its MarketReady platform, which is designed to support exhibitors, clients, and the broader Informa community in meeting regulatory requirements.

"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with Apex Compliance, integrating their software into our MarketReady Insights services. This collaboration enhances our support for clients in product claims management and introduces a new Regulatory Scan service. By combining Apex's advanced technology with Informa's regulatory expertise, we're empowering businesses to navigate compliance challenges more effectively," said Larisa Pavlick, Regulatory Program Manager. "This initiative reinforces Informa's position as a trusted partner in the health and nutrition market, offering crucial support to clients ranging from startups to established CPG brands as they bring innovative products to market."

Partnership With the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC)

Through its inclusion in the NASC Preferred Supplier Program, Apex Compliance® will provide specialized support for NASC's compliance auditing services and resources for companies offering animal supplements.

"We are excited to welcome Apex Compliance into the NASC Preferred Supplier Program. Their innovative platform helps simplify regulatory compliance for animal supplement brands and supports our collective mission of promoting consumer confidence," said Bill Bookout, founder and Board Chair at the National Animal Supplement Council. "We look forward to the positive impact this partnership will bring to NASC members."

Partnership With SENPA

SENPA (a non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening the success of independent natural retailers and aligned manufacturers) joins forces with Apex Compliance® to further its mission of advocating for and empowering natural-products industry stakeholders.

"At SENPA, we are committed to strengthening the success of independent natural retailers," said Debra Short, Executive Director of SENPA. "Our partnership with Apex Compliance is particularly exciting because it helps democratize regulatory marketing compliance and keeps retailers and brands of all sizes out of regulatory trouble. By simplifying the compliance process, we can continue to drive growth and innovation in the natural-products industry."

About Apex Compliance®



Apex Compliance® is a patent-pending subscription software that was founded by regulatory specialist and industry veteran Asa Waldstein. Apex Compliance® was the recipient of the 2024 NutraIngredients USA Sports & Active Nutrition Summit Start-Up Stars Award and a Start-Up Innovation finalist at Vitafoods Europe 2024. Apex Compliance is a member of industry trade groups the American Herbal Products Association (AHPA) and the United Natural Products Alliance (UNPA).

