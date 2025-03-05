TOKYO, Mar 5, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that they will conclude their co-promotion based on the co-promotion agreement in Japan regarding the orally-administered antifungal agent NAILIN Capsules 100 mg (generic name: fosravuconazole) which is manufactured and marketed by Sato Pharmaceutical, as of March 31, 2025. Sato Pharmaceutical and Eisai have concluded a new agreement, under which Eisai will carry out promotional activities for this drug and transfer operations to Sato Pharmaceutical during a transition period from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026.NAILIN Capsules 100 mg have been marketed by Sato Pharmaceutical in Japan since July 2018, with a co-promotion agreement between both companies. However, following the conclusion of the co- promotion agreement and the signing of a new agreement, Sato Pharmaceutical will independently conduct promotions starting from April 2026, following a transition period. Additionally, inrelation to this matter, Sato Pharmaceutical will pay Eisai a lump sum.About fosravuconazoleFosravuconazole is a new oral antifungal component developed by Eisai. Fosravuconazole is a prodrug that improves thesolubility and bioavailability of ravuconazole, the main active ingredient. When administered to humans, it is rapidly converted toravuconazole. Ravuconazole demonstrates antifungal activity by inhibiting ergosterol biosynthesis, a membrane component of fungal cells.In Japan, Seren Pharmaceuticals Inc., which was granted exclusive development and commercialization of this drug by Eisai, has been advancing its development for onychomycosis with Sato Pharmaceutical. Sato Pharmaceutical obtained manufacturing and marketing approval in January 2018, and since July 2018, it has been marketed as Nailin Capsule 100mg.Sato Pharmaceutical and Eisai entered into a license agreement in July 2024, under which Sato Pharmaceutical will undertake the development and commercialization in Asia and Oceania* for fungal diseases.*10 ASEAN member states, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, TaiwanMedia InquiriesEisai Co., Ltd.Public Relations DepartmentTEL: +81 (0)3-3817-5120Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Public Relations DepartmentTEL: +81-(0)3-5412-7354Source: EisaiCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.