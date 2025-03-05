Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.03.2025
Eilmeldung: Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
WKN: A1W6ST | ISIN: BMG067231032 | Ticker-Symbol: A07
05.03.25
07:30 Uhr
1,048 Euro
-0,592
-36,10 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.03.2025 07:10 Uhr
Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Ex Dividend USD 0.75 today

Finanznachrichten News

Hamilton, Bermuda. March 5, 2025

The shares in Avance Gas Holding Ltd (ticker: "AGAS") will be traded ex-dividend USD 0.75 per share as of today relating to the extraordinary dividend announced on February 28, 2025. The dividend will be paid on March 14, 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO

Email: ir@avancegas.com (mailto:ir@avancegas.com)

Tel: +47 23 11 40 00

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


