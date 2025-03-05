Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.03.2025
Eilmeldung: Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
WKN: A116P8 | ISIN: NL0010801007 | Ticker-Symbol: INX
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.03.2025 07:10 Uhr
IMCD N.V.: IMCD reports EBITA growth to EUR 531 million in 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (5 March 2025) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading distribution partner, and formulator of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces its full year 2024 results.

HIGHLIGHTS
• Gross profit growth of 7% to EUR 1,202 million (+9% on a constant currency basis)
• Operating EBITA increase of 3% to EUR 531 million (+5% on a constant currency basis)
• Net result for the year of EUR 278 million (-4% on a constant currency basis)
• Free cash flow of EUR 450 million (2023: EUR 554 million)
• Cash earnings per share of EUR 6.34 (2023: EUR 6.41)
• Dividend proposal of EUR 2.15 in cash per share (2023: EUR 2.24)
• Successful completion of 12 acquisitions across all our regions in 2024

Valerie Diele-Braun, CEO: "I am delighted to share our 2024 results, which demonstrate our agility and strengths to navigate complexity and create opportunities in a challenging and volatile global landscape. After a relatively soft first quarter, we achieved three consecutive quarters of revenue and operating EBITA growth, with organic gross profit growth across all our regions. On a constant currency basis, revenues grew by 8% to EUR 4.7 billion, while operating EBITA rose by 5% to EUR 531 million. We continued our active acquisition strategy by successfully acquiring 12 complementary businesses. The dedication of our worldwide team has enabled us to manage market challenges while staying aligned with our strategic ambitions. Looking ahead, we remain focused on sustainable growth, operational excellence, and delivering value for our stakeholders."

Attachments

  • Press release_IMCD full year 2024 results (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6ec72adf-e930-435f-94ff-11cd4e9be69b)
  • IMCD N.V. Integrated Report 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b8321503-8d34-4e8c-a5f3-cf1a5f70e6c0)

