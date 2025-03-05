ICEYE and Saab cooperate to integrate advanced space-based radar data to military command systems.

This strategic cooperation aims to integrate ICEYE's cutting-edge SAR technology solutions into Saab's Command and Control systems, enhancing tactical decision-making and situational awareness in defence.

HELSINKI, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEYE, the global leader in synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites, and Saab today announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate on the development and integration of advanced space-based radar data in Saab's Command and Control Systems (C2).

Space-based sensor capabilities are becoming crucial for modern militaries, providing access to critical information in challenging environments. This cooperation intends to deliver tangible value to customers by integrating ICEYE's Enhanced Situational Awareness (ISR), Long-Range Targeting, and Improved Tactical Decision Making capabilities with Saab's Command and Control Systems.

The MoU lays the foundations with the initial focus on investigating and demonstrating integration to Multi-Domain-Operations (MDO). The benefits would enable advanced space situational awareness and critical infrastructure protection capabilities, providing valuable insights for both civilian and military authorities in times of peace, grey zone, or conflict.

Pekka Laurila, CSO and Co-founder of ICEYE: "It is crucial to remain one step ahead and effective situational awareness is a key tenet of this. We are bringing together cutting-edge SAR technology from ICEYE, and the finest C2 systems from Saab, to look at new and improved ways to maintain the advantage through enhanced situational awareness, leading to better surveillance and protection."

About ICEYE

ICEYE delivers unparalleled persistent monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes in any location on Earth, faster and more accurately than ever before.

Owning the world's largest synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation, ICEYE provides objective, near real-time insights, ensuring that customers have unmatched access to actionable data, day or night, even in challenging environmental conditions. As a trusted partner to governments and commercial industries, ICEYE delivers intelligence in sectors such as defense and intelligence, insurance, natural catastrophe response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring, and finance, enabling decision-making that contributes to community resilience and sustainable development.

ICEYE operates internationally with offices in Finland, Poland, Spain, the UK, Australia, Japan, UAE, Greece, and the US. We have more than 700 employees, inspired by the shared vision of improving life on Earth by becoming the global source of truth in Earth Observation.

Media contact: press@iceye.com

Visit www.iceye.com and follow ICEYE on LinkedIn and X for the latest updates and insights.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2633463/ICEYE___Stockholm__Sweden_CSI.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2633464/ICEYE_x_SAAB_cooperate.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iceye-and-saab-cooperate-to-integrate-advanced-space-based-radar-data-to-military-command-systems-302392299.html