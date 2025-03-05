BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - adidas AG (ADDYY.PK, ADDDF.PK) reported fiscal 2024 net income attributable to shareholders of 764 million euros compared to a loss of 75 million euros, last year. Profit per share from continuing operations was 4.24 euros compared to a loss of 0.67 euros. For the year ending December 31, 2024, net sales were 23.68 billion euros, an increase of 10.5% from last year. Currency-neutral sales increased 12%.For the fourth quarter, net loss from continuing operations was 27 million euros compared to a net loss of 401 million euros, prior year. Loss per share from continuing operations was 0.26 euros compared to a loss of 2.36 euros. Operating profit was 57 million euros compared to an operating loss of 377 million euros. Net sales were 5.96 billion euros, up 24.0%.For fiscal 2025, the company expects: currency-neutral revenues to increase at a high-single-digit rate, reflecting continued double-digit growth for the adidas brand; and operating profit to increase to a level of between 1.7 billion and 1.8 billion euros. Currency-neutral revenues increased 19%.The adidas AG Executive and Supervisory Boards will recommend paying a dividend of 2.00 euros per dividend-entitled share to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX