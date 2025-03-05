Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.03.2025
Eilmeldung: Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
WKN: A3C9Y0 | ISIN: FR0014004L86
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.03.2025 08:46 Uhr
101 Leser
Dassault Aviation: Availability of a short form of the 2024 Annual Financial Report

Finanznachrichten News

Availability of a short form
of the 2024 Annual Financial Report

A short form of the Dassault Aviation 2024 Annual Financial Report (version abrégée du Rapport Financier Annuel 2024) is available to the public, awaiting the issuance of the statutory auditors' reports.

This short form of the 2024 Annual Financial Report can be found on the company's website at www.dassault-aviation.com, in the "Finance / Publications / 2025 Publications" section.

The full 2024 Annual Financial Report will be made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) later in March 2025.

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft

CONTACTS:

Corporate Communication
Stéphane Fort - Tel. +33

Investor Relations
Louis Proisy - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 59 51 - louis.proisy@dassault-aviation.com

Attachment

  • Availability of a short form of the 2024 Annual Financial Report (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fc5f2f4a-a665-43e4-8b0f-be7bb33240d8)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
