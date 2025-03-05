BIRMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - Severn Trent PLC (SVT.L), a water company, Wednesday said it expects net operational outperformance in its asset management plan for the period of April 1 2025 to March 31 2030 (AMP8) to be more than 300 million pounds in nominal prices.This includes up to 50 million pounds in Price Control Deliverables (PCDs) and the remaining from ODI rewards.For fiscal 2026, the company is guiding ODI rewards to be at lest 25 million pounds as it expects outperformance rewards to be concentrated towards the later stages of the AMP.'We are confident we can deliver a third consecutive AMP of sector-leading operational performance, including reducing leakage by over 30% in the decade to 2030, and following our installation of 1,500 interventions on storm overflows in the last year, we are well on our way to delivering our ambition of halving spills by 2030,' Severn Trent said in a statement.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX