Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2025) - Inspiration (CSE: ISP) (WKN: A40GPX) ("Inspiration" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has begun the listing process to have its shares posted for trading in the USA.

Charles Desjardins, CEO of Inspiration, states, "Adding access to the full USA market is a massive step forward to our planned aggressive global outreach plan schedule for this quarter. Adding the USA listing will enable the Company to access many individual and institutional USA based shareholders. When you add to our recent acquired German listing to the full USA listing, this will enable Inspiration to reach maximum global shareholder broadening as the Company comes into a period of significant corporate growth. We anticipate being active on our flagship Rottenstone gold/copper project shortly. When you couple these activities with Inspiration's tiny float and share count under 20 million, any success in the ground could have outsized returns. We look forward to the coming weeks as Inspiration is starting to lay out a clear growth plan for the future."

The Rottenstone North Gold Project is located within the Rottenstone domain, a region northeast-southwest geological corridor, that includes the past-producing Rottenstone nickel/copper/platinum group element/gold mine, which, from 1965 to 1968, produced approximately 26,057 tonnes of high-grade nickel at 3.28 per cent Ni, 1.83 per cent Cu and 9.63 grams per tonne platinum plus palladium plus gold (Saskatchewan Mineral Deposits Index No. 09587).

Inspiration's gold project is directly northwest and borders Ramp Metals' Rottenstone SW gold project, which reported multiple gold zones from discovery hole Ranger-01, which included 73.55 g/t gold and 19.50 g/t silver over 7.5 metres from 227.0 m including 182 g/t Au and 60.8 g/t Ag over 1.5 m from 230.0 m (see Ramp Metals' news release dated June 17, 2024).

Inspiration's management cautions that results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Inspiration may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of similar mineralization on the company's properties.

About Inspiration Energy Corp.

Inspiration Energy Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop properties of merit and to conduct exploration on the Company's properties. For more information, please refer to the Company's information available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

