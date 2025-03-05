LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Murray Income Trust Plc. (MUT.L) reported that its net loss after taxation for six months ended 31 December 2024 was 22.11 million pounds or 21.4 pence per share compared to net return after taxation of 46.00 million pounds or 41.9 pence per share in the prior year.Net loss before finance costs and taxation was 21.00 million pounds compared to net return of 47.47 million pounds last year.Income was 17.02 million pounds compared to 17.364 million pounds in the prior year.The Board has declared that the first three interim dividends for the year to 30 June 2025 are 9.5 pence per share, with a fourth dividend to be announced after the Company's year end. The total dividend for the year to 30 June 2025 is expected to be at least 39.0 pence per share.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX