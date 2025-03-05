Anzeige
WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037 | Ticker-Symbol: 27S
Tradegate
05.03.25
09:08 Uhr
19,100 Euro
+0,400
+2,14 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
05.03.2025 00:41 Uhr
S&P Dow Jones Indices: Albertsons Companies Set to Join S&P MidCap 400

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) will replace Aspen Technology Inc. (NASD: AZPN) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, March 11. S&P 500 constituent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) is acquiring Aspen Technology in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

March 11, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Albertsons Companies

ACI

Consumer Staples

March 11, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Aspen Technology

AZPN

Information Technology

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2025 PR Newswire
