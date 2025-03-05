Anzeige
ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT FEBRUARY 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 48%, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in February for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 56% and amounted to SEK 212.7 (136.4) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 4.2 (9.7) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 48% to SEK 216.9 (146.1) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - February 2025 increased by 53% to SEK 450.8 (295.0) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, MSEK

25-Feb

24-Feb

Change

YTD 2025

YTD 2024

Change

The Nordics

24.8

22.4

11 %

50.4

45.0

12 %

Central Europe

58.1

36.8

58 %

127.4

77.8

64 %

East Europe

29.0

30.1

-4 %

63.4

62.0

2 %

South & West Europe

37.9

23.0

65 %

82.5

45.0

83 %

The Baltics

8.9

8.0

11 %

19.4

16.0

21 %

North America

32.6

11.6

181 %

55.0

21.9

151 %

Asia-Pacific

19.9

3.4

485 %

40.7

7.4

450 %

Africa

1.5

1.1

36 %

3.0

2.1

43 %

Zinzino

212.7

136.4

56 %

441.8

277.2

59 %

Faun Pharma

4.2

9.7

11 %

9.0

17.8

-49 %

Zinzino Group

216.9

146.1

48 %

450.8

295.0

53 %

Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, www.zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-february-2025,c4114326

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4114326/93d7dd4116ff907d.pdf

2025 Press release Sales report EN

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-february-2025-302392909.html

