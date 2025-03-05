ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT FEBRUARY 2025

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 48%, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in February for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 56% and amounted to SEK 212.7 (136.4) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 4.2 (9.7) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 48% to SEK 216.9 (146.1) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January - February 2025 increased by 53% to SEK 450.8 (295.0) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions, MSEK
25-Feb
24-Feb
Change
YTD 2025
YTD 2024
Change
The Nordics
24.8
22.4
11 %
50.4
45.0
12 %
Central Europe
58.1
36.8
58 %
127.4
77.8
64 %
East Europe
29.0
30.1
-4 %
63.4
62.0
2 %
South & West Europe
37.9
23.0
65 %
82.5
45.0
83 %
The Baltics
8.9
8.0
11 %
19.4
16.0
21 %
North America
32.6
11.6
181 %
55.0
21.9
151 %
Asia-Pacific
19.9
3.4
485 %
40.7
7.4
450 %
Africa
1.5
1.1
36 %
3.0
2.1
43 %
Zinzino
212.7
136.4
56 %
441.8
277.2
59 %
Faun Pharma
4.2
9.7
11 %
9.0
17.8
-49 %
Zinzino Group
216.9
146.1
48 %
450.8
295.0
53 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
