ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT JANUARY 2026

GOTHENBURG, Sweden , Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 20 %, compared with the previous year.
The revenue in January for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 20% and amounted to SEK 274.1 (229.2) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased and amounted to SEK 7.1 (4.7) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 20 % to SEK 281.2 (233.9) million compared with the previous year.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions, mSEK
26-Jan
25-Jan
Change
The Nordics
27.3
25.9
5 %
Central Europe
90.1
69.4
30 %
East Europe
29.4
34.2
-14 %
South & West Europe
46.6
44.1
6 %
The Baltics
10.5
10.4
1 %
North America
41.3
21.3
94 %
South America
4.0
0.9
344 %
Asia-Pacific
23.0
21.5
7 %
Africa
1.9
1.5
27 %
Zinzino
274.1
229.2
20 %
Faun Pharma
7.1
4.7
51 %
Zinzino Group
281.2
233.9
20 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-South America: Peru, Colombia
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines, South Korea
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge : marketing@zinzino.com
