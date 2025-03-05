LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SIG plc (SHI.L) posted a fiscal 2024 loss before tax of 44.8 million pounds compared to a loss of 31.9 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share was 4.2 pence compared to a loss of 3.8 pence. Underlying loss before tax was 14.3 million pounds compared to profit of 17.4 million pounds. Underlying loss per share was 1.7 pence compared to profit of 0.4 pence.For the full year ended 31 December 2024, revenue was 2.61 billion pounds compared to 2.76 billion pounds, last year. Full year like-for-like sales were down 4%.The Group noted that no dividend will be paid for 2024.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX