LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capita plc (CPI.L) Wednesday reported profit before tax of 116.6 million pounds for the full year compared with loss of 106.6 million pounds in the previous year, primarily due to lower expenses.Excluding one-time items, the company posted adjusted profit before tax of 50 million pounds, 22.2 percent higher than 40.9 million pounds a year ago.Operating loss was 9.9 million pounds, lower than 52 million pounds loss in the prior year. Adjusted operating profit rose to 95.9 million pounds from 90.9 million pounds.Net profit was 76.7 million pounds or 4.41p per share compared with net loss of 178.1 million pounds or 10.6p per share last year. Adjusted earnings per share was 2.05p per share compared with loss per share of 0.20p per share a year ago.Revenue for the year declined 14 percent to 2.422 billion pounds from 2.815 billion pounds in the previous year, while adjusted revenue decreased 8 percent to 2.369 billion from 2.576 billion pounds.For the full year, the company expects adjusted revenue to be broadly in line with 2024.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX