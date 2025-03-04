Wellgistics Health, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition: Brian Norton Appointed as CEO Following Tim Canning's Departure

TAMPA, FL, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellgistics Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: WGRX) (the "Company"), a holding company for various existing and planned strategic businesses centered around healthcare technology and pharmaceutical services, today announced that Tim Canning, Chief Executive Officer, will be departing the company. Mr. Canning's leadership tenure helped guide Wellgistics Health through pivotal phases, and the Company expresses gratitude for his contributions.

Brian Norton has been officially appointed as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Norton has a proven track record of success and expertise in healthcare, technology, and pharmaceutical supply chain innovation and has led high-performing teams to accelerate market growth and revenue recognition. His ability to align on business strategy with operational execution has been instrumental in transforming organizations into industry leaders. His leadership comes at a pivotal time as the Company continues to streamline operations, expand market reach, and position itself as the industry's most advanced and efficient vertically integrated pharmaceutical supply chain solution.

"The past year has been pivotal for Wellgistics Health, and I am proud of the work we have done in unifying multiple organizations, integrating key technologies, and laying the foundation for a scalable platform that supports pharmacies and patients across the U.S.," said Tim Canning. "Bringing the Company through its IPO was a significant milestone, and I have great confidence in the team to build on this momentum and drive Wellgistics Health into its next phase of growth."

The Wellgistics Health Board of Directors expressed appreciation for Mr. Canning's leadership, particularly his role in navigating the Company's expansion including acquisitions of the Tech & Hub, Pharmacy and Distribution business units, and strategic realignment initiatives.

"We thank Tim for his dedication to Wellgistics Health," said Suren Ajjarapu, Chairman of the Board. "His contributions have helped lay a foundation for long-term success. Moving forward, we are confident that Brian Norton's leadership, experience, and vision will drive the Company's next phase of operational excellence and innovation."

"I am honored to step into the role of CEO at such a crucial moment," said Brian Norton. "Wellgistics Health is uniquely positioned to lead the transformation of how prescription drugs are distributed and dispensed. We are creating a tech-driven, vertically integrated supply chain that enables direct manufacturer-to-patient access. By eliminating intermediaries, enhancing transparency, and reducing costs, we are reshaping the industry and delivering long-term value for all constituents in the healthcare ecosystem along with our shareholders."

Under Mr. Norton's leadership, Wellgistics Health will focus on enhancing operational efficiencies, optimizing sales and marketing strategies, advancing its technology roadmap, and remaining disciplined in executing on acquisition opportunities.

About Wellgistics Health, Inc.

Wellgistics Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: WGRX) is a holding company for existing and future planned operating companies centered around healthcare technology and pharmaceutical services. It seeks to be a micro health ecosystem, with a portfolio of companies consisting of a technology platform, pharmacy, and wholesale operations that provide novel prescription hub and clinical services. The Company is focused on improving the lives of patients while delivering unique solutions for pharmacies, providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and payors. With the successful integration of its patient-centric approach and innovative healthcare applications, Company intends to shift the dynamic of pharmaceutical care to revolve around the patient for a wide range of therapeutic conditions by offering a full spectrum of integrated solutions as a result of leveraging the synergies of its business segments to address access, care coordination, dispensing, delivery, and clinical management of pharmaceutical products ranging from "specialty-lite" to general maintenance conditions. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://wellgisticshealth.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's statements regarding the Company's future direction, plans, and prospects. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

