Wellgistics Health, Inc.: Wellgistics Names Mark DiSiena as New CFO

Wellgistics Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:WGRX) ("Wellgistics Health"), a holding company for various existing and planned strategic businesses centered around healthcare technology and pharmaceutical services, today announced a key leadership change to propel Wellgistics Health's strategic growth initiatives forward by appointing Mark DiSiena as its new Chief Financial Officer.

As the new Chief Financial Officer of Wellgistics, Mr. DiSiena will oversee corporate finance, SEC reporting, compliance, treasury, financial planning and analysis, taxation, accounting, investor relations, procurement, internal audit, risk management, ERP optimization and corporate strategy. Mr. DiSiena, who is both an active CPA and retired attorney with a securities and taxation background, brings over 30 years of experience working as a CFO for both public and private companies.

Mr. DiSiena has offered operational leadership and accounting oversight to clients through Cresset Advisors, a specialty consulting practice he founded to focus on the delivery of tailored interim CFO and advisory services. DiSiena has served in related leadership roles, including Chief Financial Officer for AgEagle Aerial Systems, Titanium Healthcare, Decentral Life, Cherokee Brands, and 4Medica. He has held management positions at Oracle-NetSuite, LVMH and Nokia/Bell Labs. In addition, he has consulted at notable companies that include: Kyruus Health, PreciseMDX, PublicSq, World View Enterprises, Countrywide Bank, American Apparel, Paramount Pictures and HauteLook. He began his career as an assurance auditor at PriceWaterhouseCoopers. DiSiena earned a Bachelor of Science degree with honors from New York University, an MBA from Stanford University and a law degree from Vanderbilt University.

"I am extremely excited to be joining a world class, highly talented organization," said Mr. DiSiena. "The company is an industry leader with an exceptional business model, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success and growth."

Commenting on Mr. DiSiena's CFO appointment, Brian Norton, CEO, added, "We couldn't be more pleased to have Mark DiSiena as our new CFO. We fully expect Mark's addition to our leadership team will prove to be accretive to our business plans. Mark brings a wealth of knowledge, three decades of professional experience, as well as public company experience to our company as we focus on growth and acquisitions ahead."

About Wellgistics Health, Inc.

Wellgistics Health, Inc. is a holding company for existing and future planned operating companies centered around healthcare technology and pharmaceutical services. It seeks to be a micro health ecosystem, with a portfolio of companies consisting of a technology platform, pharmacy, and wholesale operations that provide novel prescription hub and clinical services. Wellgistics Health is focused on improving the lives of patients while delivering unique solutions for pharmacies, providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and payors. With the successful integration of its patient-centric approach and innovative healthcare applications, Wellgistics Health intends to shift the dynamic of pharmaceutical care to revolve around the patient for a wide range of therapeutic conditions by offering a full spectrum of integrated solutions as a result of leveraging the synergies of its business segments to address access, care coordination, dispensing, delivery, and clinical management of pharmaceutical products ranging from "specialty-lite" to general maintenance conditions. For more information, please visit Wellgistics Health's website at www.wellgisticshealth.com.

