Wellgistics Health, Inc.: Wellgistics Health Accelerates Platform Growth in Q2 With 116 Manufacturer Partnerships, 12,400+ New Products, and 275+ Pharmacies Added to Its Expanding Tech Based Drug Ecosystem

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / Wellgistics Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:WGRX), a healthcare technology company focused on building the future of prescription access and distribution, today announced significant Q2 2025 operational results-adding 116 new pharmaceutical manufacturer partnerships, over 12,400 new products (NDCs), and 275+ pharmacies to its national platform.

This expansion reflects Wellgistics' accelerating momentum in creating a modern drug ecosystem-one that aims to connect manufacturers directly to pharmacies, providers, employers, and patients through a fully integrated, AI-powered infrastructure designed to streamline fulfillment, reduce costs, and bypass legacy bottlenecks.

"We're in hyper structural transformation mode," said Brian Norton, CEO of Wellgistics Health. "Pharma companies are signaling a shift. They want partners who can deliver speed, visibility, and direct access-not more layers of complexity. Every new manufacturer, every new product, and every new pharmacy is helping us rewire how prescriptions move in this country. We're laying the foundation for real-time, patient-first drug access at national scale."

As Wellgistics continues to advance toward direct-to-patient care programs, the company intends to leverage its expanding distribution, fulfillment, and pharmacy network to support new models of care-aligning pharmaceutical manufacturers with a streamlined path to market while offering patients faster, more transparent prescription access.

The Wellgistics platform spans the full prescription journey-from wholesale distribution and digital Rx routing to pharmacy dispensing and Hub Services including eligibility, prior authorization, adherence tracking, and patient engagement. With thousands of pharmacies on board and manufacturer demand accelerating, Wellgistics seeks to be a vital infrastructure partner for reshaping prescription drug delivery in the U.S.

About Wellgistics Health

Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX) is a healthcare technology company built for the $500B prescription drug market. Our AI-powered, vertically integrated platform connects pharmaceutical manufacturers directly to providers, pharmacies, employers, and patients-managing the full journey from maker to taker. From distribution and digital routing to pharmacy fulfillment and Hub Services, Wellgistics is delivering the infrastructure to power a faster, smarter, and more transparent future in prescription access.

For more information, visit www.wellgisticshealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When Wellgistics Health uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Wellgistics Health's statements regarding Wellgistics Health's strategy and descriptions of its future operations, prospects, and plans. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from Wellgistics Health's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other risks detailed in our reports and statements filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in Wellgistics Health's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

Media Contact: media@wellgisticshealth.com

Investor Relations: investors@wellgisticshealth.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com

SOURCE: Wellgistics Health, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/wellgistics-health-nasdaq-wgrx-accelerates-platform-growth-in-q2-with-1042848