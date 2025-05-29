Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
7 aus 7: Entdeckung in Labrador entfacht Hoffnung auf Nordamerikas nächste Titan-Vanadium-Sensation
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40B6X | ISIN: US9495031067 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
28.05.25 | 21:59
2,310 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WELLGISTICS HEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WELLGISTICS HEALTH INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
29.05.2025 13:50 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wellgistics Health, Inc.: Wellgistics Health Announces Preliminary Inclusion in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes

TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Wellgistics Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:WGRX), a healthcare infrastructure company transforming the prescription drug ecosystem, today announced its preliminary inclusion in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes, as part of the 2025 Russell US Indexes annual reconstitution. FTSE Russell released the preliminary list of additions and deletions to the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes on Friday, May 23, with final inclusion expected to take effect following the close of the U.S. equity market on Friday, June 27, 2025.

The Russell 3000 Index encompasses the 3,000 largest U.S. companies by market capitalization, representing approximately 98% of the investable U.S. equity market. The Russell 2000 Index is a subset of the Russell 3000, measuring the performance of the small-cap segment. These indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies.

"Wellgistics Health's preliminary inclusion in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes marks an important milestone in our company's journey," said Brian Norton, CEO of Wellgistics Health. "This recognition enhances our visibility among the broader investment community, supports increased institutional interest and ownership in our stock, and serves as strong validation of our team's ability to execute on our business plan and drive value to our shareholders."

About Wellgistics Health

Wellgistics Health, Inc. is a publicly traded healthcare infrastructure company redefining how medications move, are priced, and reach patients. The company operates across pharmaceutical distribution, prescription technology, and clinical fulfillment-connecting over 150 direct manufacturer contracts to a nationwide network of over 6,000 independent pharmacies.

Wellgistics Health provides real-time prescription hub services, compliance-driven logistics, and patient-first fulfillment solutions, while equipping pharmacies with integrated financial, clinical, and digital tools. Its end-to-end platform supports a broad range of therapeutic areas from specialty-lite to chronic maintenance medications by eliminating friction, accelerating reimbursements, and enabling direct, transparent connections between manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, and patients.

For more information, visit www.wellgisticshealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When Wellgistics Health uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Wellgistics Health's statements regarding Wellgistics Health's strategy and descriptions of its future operations, prospects, and plans, including without limitation its plan in connection with certain financings and cryptocurrencies and outlook and actions with respect to incurring future expenses. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from Wellgistics Health's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other risks detailed in our reports and statements filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in Wellgistics Health's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

Media Contact: media@wellgisticshealth.com
Investor Relations: investors@wellgisticshealth.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC
Scott Powell, President
1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor
New York, NY 10036
Office: (646) 893-5835
Email: info@skylineccg.com

SOURCE: Wellgistics Health, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/wellgistics-health-announces-preliminary-inclusion-in-the-russell-200-1033153

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.