Wellgistics Health, Inc.: Wellgistics Health Announces Preliminary Inclusion in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes

TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Wellgistics Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:WGRX), a healthcare infrastructure company transforming the prescription drug ecosystem, today announced its preliminary inclusion in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes, as part of the 2025 Russell US Indexes annual reconstitution. FTSE Russell released the preliminary list of additions and deletions to the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes on Friday, May 23, with final inclusion expected to take effect following the close of the U.S. equity market on Friday, June 27, 2025.

The Russell 3000 Index encompasses the 3,000 largest U.S. companies by market capitalization, representing approximately 98% of the investable U.S. equity market. The Russell 2000 Index is a subset of the Russell 3000, measuring the performance of the small-cap segment. These indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies.

"Wellgistics Health's preliminary inclusion in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes marks an important milestone in our company's journey," said Brian Norton, CEO of Wellgistics Health. "This recognition enhances our visibility among the broader investment community, supports increased institutional interest and ownership in our stock, and serves as strong validation of our team's ability to execute on our business plan and drive value to our shareholders."

About Wellgistics Health

Wellgistics Health, Inc. is a publicly traded healthcare infrastructure company redefining how medications move, are priced, and reach patients. The company operates across pharmaceutical distribution, prescription technology, and clinical fulfillment-connecting over 150 direct manufacturer contracts to a nationwide network of over 6,000 independent pharmacies.

Wellgistics Health provides real-time prescription hub services, compliance-driven logistics, and patient-first fulfillment solutions, while equipping pharmacies with integrated financial, clinical, and digital tools. Its end-to-end platform supports a broad range of therapeutic areas from specialty-lite to chronic maintenance medications by eliminating friction, accelerating reimbursements, and enabling direct, transparent connections between manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, and patients.

For more information, visit www.wellgisticshealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When Wellgistics Health uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Wellgistics Health's statements regarding Wellgistics Health's strategy and descriptions of its future operations, prospects, and plans, including without limitation its plan in connection with certain financings and cryptocurrencies and outlook and actions with respect to incurring future expenses. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from Wellgistics Health's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other risks detailed in our reports and statements filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in Wellgistics Health's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

