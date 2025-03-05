BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks are up sharply Wednesday morning, rebounding strongly from previous session's losses, as traders react to news about the German government's plans to increase defense and infrastructure spending.Comments from U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick that President Donald Trump will 'probably' announce a deal to reduce tariffs on Canada and Mexico also contribute to the rally in the market.Defense and bank stocks are among the major gainers.The benchmark DAX was up 753.49 points or 3.37% at 23,082.40 a little while ago.German parties, hoping to form a coalition, have agreed to create a 500 billion euro infrastructure fund and overhaul borrowing rules in a tectonic spending shift to revamp the military and revive growth in Europe's largest economy.Germany's chancellor-in-waiting, Friedrich Merz, announced yesterday that the nation's main centrist parties had agreed to establish the infrastructure fund to invest in transportation, energy grids, and housing. Merz also stated that Germany would amend its constitution to exempt defense and security spending from fiscal limits.Heidelberg is surging more than 10%. Siemens Energy is rising 8.5% and Deutsche Bank is gaining 8.4%. BASF, Siemens, Commerzbank, Rheinmetall and Infineon are up 5 to 7%.Bayer is gaining more than 5%. The pharmaceutical and life sciences major, reported Wednesday a loss in its fourth quarter, compared to prior year's profit, amid slightly lower sales. Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, Bayer projects core earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA to decline, and sales roughly at prior-year level.At Group level, the company expects to post core earnings per share of 4.25 to 4.75 euros and adjusted EBITDA of 9.3 billion to 9.8 billion euros.MTU Aero Engines, Sartorius, BMW, Deutsche Post, Brenntag, Zalando, Continental, Daimler Truck Holding and Volkswagen are rising 3 to 5%. Porsche, SAP, Fresenius, Allianz, Fresenius Medical Care, Merck, RWE, Siemens Healthineers, Muench RE and Hannover Rueck are also sharply higher.Adidas is down by about 2.1%. Adidas reported fourth quarter net loss of 27 million euros compared to a net loss of 401 million euros, prior year. Loss per share from continuing operations was 0.26 euros compared to a loss of 2.36 euros. Operating profit was 57 million euros compared to an operating loss of 377 million euros. Net sales were 5.96 billion euros, up 24.0%.Vonovia is declining 4.1%. Deutsche Telekom and E.ON are down 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively. Symrise and Qiagen are modestly lower.On the economic front, the HCOB Germany Composite PMI was revised lower to 50.4 in February 2025 from a preliminary of 51, compared to 50.5 in January. Service sector business activity growth moderated to 51.1 from 52.5 a month earlier. Manufacturing activity score came in at 46.5, up from 45.0 a month earlier.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX