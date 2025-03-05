BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line totaled RMB558.46 million, or RMB0.53 per share. This compares with RMB584.09 million, or RMB0.56 per share, last year.Excluding items, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of RMB1.035 billion or RMB0.99 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 31.9% to RMB3.174 billion from RMB2.407 billion last year.Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: RMB558.46 Mln. vs. RMB584.09 Mln. last year. -EPS: RMB0.53 vs. RMB0.56 last year. -Revenue: RMB3.174 Bln vs. RMB2.407 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX