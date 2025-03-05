Neola Medical AB: Neola Medical Granted New Patent Family in China, Protection for Lung Monitoring

Neola Medical AB has been granted a patent in China that strengthens the protection of the company's fundamental concept of measuring gases in body cavities using gas absorption spectroscopy for continuous lung monitoring. The granted medical patent is the first in a new patent family, aimed at protection of lung monitoring for detection of pulmonary and aeration complications. The innovation relies on a combination of gas absorption spectroscopy and the measure of transmitted light through the body and is broadening the company's portfolio of medical patents. The patent application is pending in the U.S. and Europe.

"With this patent, we strengthen our portfolio of patents related to our core medical technology of non-invasive monitoring and detection of changes in the lung physiology, adding an important layer of protection on our innovation for detection of pulmonary complications.", says CEO Hanna Sjöström.

This new patent family "A device for monitoring a pulmonary system of a subject" complements the protection of the company's first patent family, "Human cavity gas measurement device and method", a general patent that protects the fundamental concept of measuring gases in body cavities using diode laser spectroscopy.

For further information, contact:

Hanna Sjöström, CEO

e-mail: hanna.sjostrom@neolamedical.com

About Neola Medical

Neola Medical AB (publ) develops revolutionizing medical technology device for non-invasive continuous lung monitoring and real-time alerts of life-threatening lung complications of preterm born infants. Immediate detection of complications provides the possibility of early treatment, improved health care and healthier lives for preterm born infants. The patented cutting-edge technology is developed at Lund University in Sweden and based on a spectroscopic method that measures lung volume changes and oxygen gas concentration. Neola Medical is building on a historic Swedish legacy of medical technology innovation and invaluable contributions to global health care. The company was founded in 2016 and is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market (ticker: NEOLA). Read more at www.neolamedical.com. The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.