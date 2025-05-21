Neola Medical AB: Neola Medical Q1 Report 2025 - Strengthened shareholder base with institutional investors ahead of clinical study start

The first quarter of 2025 was both strategically and clinically significant for Neola Medical. The company strengthened its financial position through a successful directed share issue of approximately SEK 20 million, attracting new institutional investors including Cicero Fonder and Adrigo Fonder, alongside continued support from existing shareholders such as Anmiro AB. Neola Medical also reached a major clinical milestone with a successfully included baby in the ongoing clinical pilot study in Sweden. The study, initiated following regulatory approval from Swedish authorities, marks the very first time Neola® has been monitoring the lungs of a baby in its target patient group in neonatal intensive care. In addition, the company's international IP portfolio was reinforced through newly granted patents in Europe and China, two strategically important markets, further strengthening the protection of its core technology for non-invasive lung monitoring.

Summary of the period January-March 2025

Net operating revenue: SEK 0k (0)

Operating result: SEK -2 712k (-2 568)

Cash flow for the period: SEK 13 110k (13 568)

Result per share: -0,04 SEK (-0,04)

CEO Comments

The first quarter of 2025 has been both clinically and strategically important for Neola Medical. Most notably, we strengthened our financial position through a successful directed share issue of approximately SEK 20 million, conducted via an accelerated bookbuilding procedure by Svenska Handelsbanken AB. We are pleased to welcome new institutional investors Cicero Fonder and Adrigo Fonder, alongside continued support from existing shareholders, including main shareholder Anmiro AB.

Having institutional investors complement our already strong shareholder base is an important milestone that reflects the long-term confidence in Neola Medical and our ambition to deliver sustainable value.

During the quarter, we also reached a major clinical milestone: the first baby has now been successfully included in our ongoing clinical pilot study in Sweden. This marks the very first time Neola® has been monitoring the lungs of a baby in a real-world neonatal intensive care setting. The study, initiated following regulatory approval from Swedish authorities, represents a significant step forward in validating our technology in its target patient group. This is particularly important, as preterm born babies' lung physiology and medical needs differ substantially from those of full-term newborns. The insights gained from this study can contribute additional input as we continue refining Neola® and preparing for our pivotal clinical study in the U.S., which will be instrumental in supporting the planned FDA application for market approval.

Our international IP portfolio was further strengthened with corresponding patent grants in both Europe and China, two key strategic markets. These approvals, within a new patent family, reinforce the protection of our core medical technology for non-invasive lung monitoring and detection of pulmonary complications. A strong and expanding IP position remains central to sharpen our competitive edge as we advance through clinical development and securing future value.

Additionally, we are honored to have been named one of eight finalists for the Pioneer Prize, Sweden's new global innovation award, presented at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, in conjunction with the official Swedish delegation. This recognition underscores the international relevance of our innovation and contributes to our long-term ambition of improving neonatal care globally.

We look forward to the year ahead and the next steps in our journey to advance neonatal care. Thank you to all shareholders and partners for your continued trust and support.

Hanna Sjöström, CEO

The full report is attached to this press release and available on Neola Medical's website, www.neolamedical.com

Lund, May 21, 2025

The Board

For further information, contact:

Hanna Sjöström, CEO

e-mail: hanna.sjostrom@neolamedical.com

About Neola Medical

Neola Medical AB (publ) develops an innovative medical technology device for non-invasive, continuous lung monitoring and real-time alerts of potentially life-threatening lung complications in preterm born babies. By enabling instant detection, the technology aims to support earlier intervention, improve clinical decision-making, enhance long-term outcomes, and ultimately contribute to saving lives. The patented, cutting-edge technology was developed at Lund University in Sweden and is based on a spectroscopic method that measures changes in lung volume and oxygen gas concentration. Neola Medical builds on Sweden's longstanding legacy of medical technology innovation and contributions to global health care. Neola Medical was founded in 2016 and is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market (ticker: NEOLA). Read more at www.neolamedical.com. The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

This information is information that Neola Medical is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-05-21 08:45 CEST.