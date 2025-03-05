Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2025) - Cleantek Industries Inc., (TSXV: CTEK) a leader in innovative clean technology solutions, is proud to announce the sale of additional HaloSE lighting units into the Middle Eastern market, marking a significant milestone in the Company's global expansion strategy.

The HaloSE, a Canadian-fabricated saleable lineup of advanced lighting solutions combines a rugged, low-maintenance design with industry-leading lighting performance. Each element of the HaloSE incorporates years of original equipment manufacturer design and operation expertise from Cleantek's patented Halo Crown Mount rental lighting systems, which have been proven in the North American market. These purpose-built units are specifically engineered to meet the growing demand in the rapidly expanding international markets, aligning with Cleantek's commitment to broadening its global presence and delivering innovative, clean, and efficient lighting solutions worldwide.

Advantages of the HaloSE:

Unmatched Global Performance : Delivers the highest output in the most compact and lightweight configuration available globally.

: Delivers the highest output in the most compact and lightweight configuration available globally. Emission Reductions Replaces diesel-powered mobile lighting systems, creating space-saving solutions, reducing emissions, and eliminating location blind spots on-site.

Replaces diesel-powered mobile lighting systems, creating space-saving solutions, reducing emissions, and eliminating location blind spots on-site. Safety : Builds on the trusted, patented Halo lighting solution, providing exceptional clean light and enhanced site visibility.

: Builds on the trusted, patented Halo lighting solution, providing exceptional clean light and enhanced site visibility. Operational Flexibility: Rigorous pre-calculation and lightweight design make installation safe and efficient.

"Expanding Cleantek's presence into international markets is a strategic priority for our organization," said Riley Taggart, Cleantek CEO. "I am incredibly proud of our sales and operations teams for successfully driving and executing this milestone project alongside our international partners. This achievement marks a significant step in Cleantek's global expansion efforts, reinforcing our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions worldwide and paving the way for continued growth and stronger international collaborations."

About Cleantek Industries Inc.:

Cleantek is an environmental technology-based company that provides specialized and fully integrated wastewater treatment, disposal equipment, and turnkey sustainable lighting rental solutions. By leveraging patented technology and industry expertise, Cleantek delivers tailored, cost-effective solutions to a diverse client base, including blue-chip exploration and production companies across North America.

With a focus on sustainability, safety, and operational excellence, Cleantek is well-positioned to meet the rising water treatment and sustainable lighting market demand. Our proven track record and commitment to innovation drive long-term value creation in the clean technology sector.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243380

SOURCE: Cleantek Industries Inc.