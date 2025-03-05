CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc.: CTT Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Market Trading

CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CTTH) is pleased to announce the OTC Markets Group has approved the trading of its common shares on the OTCQB Market. The company's common shares will trade on the OTCQB under the symbol "CTTH" as of the opening of the market on March 10, 2025. Uplisting to the OTCQB should provide CTT with greater liquidity and a more seamless trading experience for U.S. shareholders. The OTCQB is a premier marketplace for Pharmaceutical companies in early stage that are moving towards development of new technology. Companies listed on the OTCQB are current in their reporting and undergo yearly PCAOB Audits. CTT will make a formal announcement on March 10, 2025 announcing the uplisting to the OTCQB investor community. The CEO of CTT Pharma will issue a news release to shareholders on March 12, 2025.

CTT Pharma - 813-606-0060

SOURCE: CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire