CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc.: CTT Pharma Uplists to the OTCQB Today

Finanznachrichten News

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2025 / CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CTTH) has entered the OTCQB Market today under the ticker symbol "CTTH". CTT Pharma's CEO will issue a news release to shareholders this Wednesday March 12, 2025.

About CTT Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.

CTT has patented technology in the United States, Europe, Canada and many additional countries to allow many actives on a dissolvable strip that include but are not limited to Nicotine, Vitamins, and Pharmaceuticals. CTT believes that there is a need for our technology in many industries, which includes a smoke-free nicotine strip that can be used as a smoking cessation product and delivering drugs that can help with pain management and anxiety. CTT Pharma incorporates micelle technology into its drug delivery. These strips dissolve quickly, deliver low dose options and offer better bioavailability.

CTT Pharma - 813-606-0060

SOURCE: CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc.



