Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2025) - Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX), a leading lithium exploration and development company, is pleased to highlight its current 32.2% stake in Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation. This ownership positions Atlas Lithium at the forefront of Brazil's critical minerals sector, providing exposure to rare earth elements, titanium, graphite, uranium, and other sought-after minerals.

"Global demand for critical minerals has never been more urgent," said Marc Fogassa, CEO and Chairman of Atlas Lithium. "Recent geopolitical developments have underscored the vital importance of critical minerals for economic and national security. Atlas Lithium is strategically positioned to play a key role in this increasingly important sector."

Rare Earths: Essential for Defense, Energy, and High-Tech Applications

Rare earth elements are indispensable components in manufacturing permanent magnets used in electric vehicle (EV) motors, wind turbines, and defense systems. With China currently controlling over 60% of global rare earth mining and 85% of refining capacity, recent export restrictions have underscored the need for alternative supply sources.

Atlas Critical Minerals' extensive rare earth portfolio spans approximately 54,000 hectares (~133,000 acres) across 33 mineral rights in the states of Goiás and Minas Gerais in Brazil. These areas have demonstrated promising mineralization, with soil samples revealing rare earth oxide (TREO) concentrations as high as 15,000 ppm and titanium dioxide concentrations up to 20%.

Graphite: A Cornerstone of Battery Technology

Graphite is a critical component for lithium-ion batteries, which power electric vehicles and renewable energy storage systems. As global EV adoption accelerates, demand for natural graphite has surged, making the development of new sources outside of traditional suppliers like China a strategic imperative. Atlas Critical Minerals is actively evaluating areas in Brazil with known graphite formations, with the goal of contributing to the global supply of this essential material.

Uranium: Fueling the Energy Transition

Uranium is experiencing renewed global demand as nations prioritize energy security, geopolitical stability, and decarbonization. With nuclear power offering a reliable, low-carbon energy source, uranium has become integral to the energy transition. Atlas Critical Minerals is focused in certain areas in Brazil with promising geological characteristics for uranium. In Brazil, uranium is strictly regulated and exploration requires special permitting, which is not guaranteed. Nevertheless, this sector is expected to continue to grow substantially as Brazil activates its third nuclear reactor for electricity generation and as global demand continues to rise.

A Diversified Strategy for a Changing World

Atlas Lithium's ownership stake in Atlas Critical Minerals strategically complements its flagship Neves Project in Brazil's Lithium Valley. This diversified approach provides shareholders with exposure to multiple critical minerals essential for the global energy transition and advanced manufacturing sectors.

"In today's environment of persistent geopolitical tensions, the need for reliable, diversified critical mineral supply chains has never been clearer," added Fogassa. "While our immediate focus is to bring our lithium production online and generate profits, Atlas Lithium's long-term strategy is to establish itself as a leader in the global critical minerals space."

About Atlas Lithium Corporation

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) is advancing to production its wholly owned hard-rock lithium Neves Project located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The Neves Project received operational permitting from Minas Gerais in October, 2024. With approximately 539 square kilometers of lithium mineral rights in total, Atlas Lithium owns the largest lithium exploration footprint in Brazil of any publicly listed company. Additionally, Atlas Lithium currently holds an approximate 32.2% ownership stake in Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (OTCQB: JUPGF).

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Atlas Lithium and its subsidiaries and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: results from ongoing geotechnical analysis of projects; business conditions in Brazil; general economic conditions, geopolitical events, and regulatory changes; availability of capital; Atlas Lithium's ability to maintain its competitive position; manipulative attempts by short sellers to drive down our stock price; and dependence on key management.

Additional risks related to the Company and its subsidiaries are more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K/A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 9, 2024. Please also refer to the Company's other filings with the SEC, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations

Gary Guyton

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (833) 661-7900

gary.guyton@atlas-lithium.com

https://www.atlas-lithium.com/

@Atlas_Lithium

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243358

SOURCE: Atlas Lithium Corporation