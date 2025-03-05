CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market sentiment improved amidst hopes of an easing in the trade related tensions between the U.S. and its trading partners. Markets in the meanwhile are also waiting anxiously for the ISM Services PMI data due on Wednesday and the monthly payrolls data due on Friday.Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly positive territory. European benchmarks are trading with strong gains amidst the view that increased defense spending and borrowing would help revive the region's economy. Asian markets also finished trading on a mostly positive note.The Dollar Index extended losses, declining to the lowest level in four months as markets assessed the potential impact of the new tariffs on the U.S. economy. Bond yields mostly hardened. Sentiment for crude oil remained downbeat in the backdrop of OPEC+ proceeding with the planned output increase. Gold extended gains amidst tariff related uncertainty. Cryptocurrencies rebounded.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 42,659.00, up 0.32% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,798.10, up 0.34% Germany's DAX at 23,092.57, up 3.42% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,796.27, up 0.43% France's CAC 40 at 8,203.18, up 1.93% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,506.75, up 2.03% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 37,376.50, up 0.16% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,141.10, down 0.70% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,341.96, up 0.53% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,594.21, up 2.84%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0683, up 0.57% GBP/USD at 1.2828, up 0.27% USD/JPY at 149.45, down 0.20% AUD/USD at 0.6280, up 0.37% USD/CAD at 1.4388, down 0.06% Dollar Index at 105.13, down 0.58%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.246%, up 0.86% Germany at 2.6860%, up 8.31% France at 3.398%, up 5.33% U.K. at 4.7015%, up 3.76% Japan at 1.437%, down 0.42%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (May) at $70.24, down 1.13%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Apr) at $67.17, down 1.60%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,924.20, up 0.12%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $89,580.87, up 6.72% Ethereum at $2,220.14, up 5.40% XRP at $2.50, up 4.54% BNB at $600.40, up 5.37% Solana at $148.09, up 7.66%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX