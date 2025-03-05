WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $187.23 million, or $3.57 per share. This compares with $158.45 million, or $2.97 per share, last year.Excluding items, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. reported adjusted earnings of $256.06 million or $3.57 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.60 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to $1.584 billion from $1.452 billion last year.Abercrombie & Fitch Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $187.23 Mln. vs. $158.45 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.57 vs. $2.97 last year. -Revenue: $1.584 Bln vs. $1.452 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.25 to $1.45Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX