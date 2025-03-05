Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.03.2025
Eilmeldung: Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
WKN: A40W1C | ISIN: US2936025046 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
03.03.25
18:22 Uhr
5,280 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
05.03.2025 14:02 Uhr
Ensysce Biosciences to Participate in the 37th Annual ROTH Conference

Finanznachrichten News

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2025 / Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) ("Ensysce" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative solutions for severe pain relief while reducing the potential for opioid abuse and overdose, today announced its participation in the 37th Annual ROTH Conference being held Sunday, March 16th to Tuesday, March 18th at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort in Dana Point, CA.

Ensysce's Chief Executive Officer Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick, Chief Financial Officer Dave Humphrey, and Chief Commercial Officer Geoff Birkett will be available to host one-on-one meetings with investors during the event. In addition, management will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 18th at 11:30am PT. Interested parties can access the fireside chat here.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Ensysce's management, please contact Investor Relations at ENSC@mzgroup.us or your ROTH representative.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences is a clinical stage company using its proprietary technology platforms to develop safer prescription drugs. Leveraging its Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection (TAAPTM) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR®) platforms, the Company is developing unique, tamper-proof treatment options for pain that minimize the risk of both drug abuse and overdose. Ensysce's products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat patients suffering from severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by medication abuse. The platforms are covered by an extensive worldwide intellectual property portfolio for a wide array of prescription drug compositions. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Contact:
Lynn Kirkpatrick, Ph.D.
Chief Executive Officer
(858) 263-4196

Ensysce Biosciences Investor Relations Contact:
Shannon Devine
MZ North America
Main: 203-741-8811
ENSC@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Ensysce Biosciences Inc.




