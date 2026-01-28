Ensysce Biosciences Provides Enrollment Update on Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of PF614, Its Next-Generation Opioid for Severe Acute Pain

~ Engineered to Deliver Potent Pain Relief with Built-In Abuse Protection ~

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) ("Ensysce" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel solutions for severe pain with built-in abuse and overdose protection, today announced it has enrolled 50% of subjects targeted for interim review in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of PF614, the Company's next-generation opioid candidate engineered to deliver powerful pain relief with built-in abuse protection..

Enrollment began in late December 2025 and is progressing rapidly across three U.S. clinical sites: CenExel JBR (Salt Lake City, Utah); CenExel Atlanta (Decatur, Georgia); and ERG-HD Research, LLC (Houston, Texas). The study is being led by Dr. Todd Bertoch, Dr. Jessica McCoun, and Dr. D'Aunno, recognized experts in anesthesiology and pain management.

The pivotal PF614-301 trial is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the efficacy and safety of PF614 for the treatment of moderate to severe pain following abdominoplasty. The study is designed to demonstrate PF614's ability to deliver consistent, clinically meaningful post-surgical pain relief using twice-daily dosing.

PF614 leverages Ensysce's proprietary chemical activation technology, which is designed to keep the opioid inactive until swallowed, limiting the impact of tampering and dose manipulation while enabling extended-release pain control. This approach is intended to address one of the central challenges in modern pain care: delivering opioid-level efficacy while reducing the risks of abuse and misuse.

"This milestone reflects the strength of our execution to provide better options to treat severe acute pain," said Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick, Chief Executive Officer of Ensysce. "Patients recovering from major surgery still require opioid level analgesia for effective pain control. PF614 is designed to deliver that level of relief reliably and predictably while incorporating intrinsic safeguards that are absent from conventional opioids. Achieving this enrollment milestone in the early stages of this Phase 3 program brings us meaningfully closer to delivering interim data and advancing what we believe could be a new standard in acute pain management. We are pleased to share this encouraging study update."

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company disrupting the pain treatment landscape with its proprietary Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platforms. By engineering opioids with intrinsic safeguards against tampering, misuse, and overdose, Ensysce aims to offer safer, life-saving options for patients in need of powerful pain relief. Learn more at: www.ensysce.com

