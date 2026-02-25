Ensysce Biosciences Initiates Review of Strategic Alternatives to Enhance Shareholder Value

Review Includes Strategic Partnerships, Licensing and Other Corporate Transactions Focused on Advancing TAAPTM and MPAR Platforms

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) ("Ensysce" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative solutions for novel therapeutics while reducing the potential for abuse and overdose, today announced its Board of Directors has initiated a formal review of a broad range of strategic alternatives intended to enhance shareholder value and support the continued advancement of the Company's proprietary technologies.

Potential strategic alternatives may include, among other things, strategic partnerships, licensing arrangements, capital formation transactions, business combinations, asset sales or other corporate transactions. There can be no assurances that the review will result in any specific transaction, and the Company has not set a timetable for the completion of the review process.

"Our technologies were designed to fundamentally improve the safety profile of opioids, and we believe they have relevance well beyond a single class." said Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick, Chief Executive Officer of Ensysce Biosciences. "We are thoughtfully exploring strategic alternatives that we believe could unlock additional value for our shareholders while allowing us to remain disciplined in our executionand focused on advancing our TAAP and MPAR platforms."

The Company does not intend to disclose further developments with respect to this review unless and until its Board of Directors approves a specific transaction or otherwise determines that further disclosure is appropriate or required by law.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to disrupting the analgesic landscape through the development of a new class of safer opioid medicines for the treatment of severe pain. Leveraging its proprietary Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platforms, Ensysce is advancing tamper-resistant therapeutic options designed to minimize the risk of opioid abuse and oral overdose while preserving strong analgesic efficacy. For more information, visit www.ensysce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical may be deemed to be forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Without limiting the foregoing, the use of words such as "may," "intends," "can," "might," "will," "expect," "plan," "possible," "believe" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The product candidates discussed are in clinic and not approved and there can be no assurance that the clinical programs will be successful in demonstrating safety and/or efficacy, that Ensysce will not encounter problems or delays in clinical development, or that any product candidate will ever receive regulatory approval or be successfully commercialized. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by Ensysce's management that, although Ensysce believes to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that Ensysce expected. In addition, Ensysce's business is subject to additional risks and uncertainties, including among others, the initiation and conduct of preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing and availability of data from preclinical studies and clinical trials; expectations for regulatory submissions and approvals; potential safety concerns related to, or efficacy of, Ensysce's product candidates; the availability or commercial potential of product candidates; the ability of Ensysce to fund its continued operations, including its planned clinical trials; the dilutive effect of stock issuances from our fundraising; and Ensysce's and its partners' ability to perform under their license, collaboration and manufacturing arrangements. These statements are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties that are described in Ensysce's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, which are available, free of charge, at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Ensysce undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

