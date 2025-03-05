Silence Therapeutics plc, Nasdaq: SLN ("Silence" or the "Company"), a global clinical-stage company developing novel siRNA (short interfering RNA) therapies, today announced that management will present a company overview at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 12th at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The live webcast can be accessed via the Investors section of the Silence website at www.silence-therapeutics.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conference.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to transforming people's lives by silencing diseases through precision engineered medicines created with proprietary siRNA (short interfering RNA) technology. Silence leverages its mRNAi GOLD platform to create innovative siRNAs designed to precisely target and silence disease-associated genes in the liver, which represents a substantial opportunity. Silence focuses on areas of high unmet medical need with programs advancing in cardiovascular disease, hematology and rare diseases. For more information, please visit https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250305330507/en/

Contacts:

Inquiries:



Silence Therapeutics plc

Gem Hopkins, VP, Head of IR and Corporate Communications

ir@silence-therapeutics.com

Tel: +1 (646) 637-3208