BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.45 A.M. ET).In the GreenChimerix, Inc. (CMRX) is up over 69% at $8.41. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) is up over 24% at $3.36. Enlightify Inc. (ENFY) is up over 16% at $1.26. Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. (GITS) is up over 15% at $2.60. Veritone, Inc. (VERI) is up over 13% at $2.77. 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII) is up over 13% at $2.16. Astronics Corporation (ATRO) is up over 11% at $22.27. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAT) is up over 11% at $6.20. SEALSQ Corp (LAES) is up over 11% at $2.68. Safe and Green Development Corporation (SGD) is up over 11% at $1.27. Autonomix Medical, Inc. (AMIX) is up over 7% at $2.60.In the RedAeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) is down over 20% at $112.80. GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) is down over 16% at $1.50. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) is down over 8% at $358.20. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) is down over 8% at $88.36. Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) is down over 7% at $9.30. The Campbell's Company (CPB) is down over 5% at $38.00. Box, Inc. (BOX) is down over 5% at $31.57. Lightwave Logic, Inc. (LWLG) is down over 5% at $1.11.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX