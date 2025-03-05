Anzeige
WKN: A0MJX7 | ISIN: US0080731088 | Ticker-Symbol: JPX
Tradegate
05.03.25
15:49 Uhr
115,00 Euro
-18,80
-14,05 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
AEROVIRONMENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
AEROVIRONMENT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
116,30118,2015:55
116,20118,2015:55
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AEROVIRONMENT INC115,00-14,05 %
BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS INC2,950-100,00 %
CHIMERIX INC7,770+66,03 %
ENLIGHTIFY INC0,975-3,47 %
GD CULTURE GROUP LIMITED1,8000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.