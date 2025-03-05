CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) Wednesday introduced the M3 Ultra, its most advanced chip to date, designed to deliver exceptional performance and efficiency. The chip features a 32-core CPU, an 80-core GPU, and double the Neural Engine cores, offering significant improvements over previous models.Built using Apple's UltraFusion technology, it combines two M3 Max dies through over 10,000 high-speed connections, allowing the system to function as a single, unified chip.M3 Ultra enhances performance with up to 1.5 times the speed of the M2 Ultra and 1.8 times that of the M1 Ultra. It also includes a powerful Neural Engine for AI tasks and supports up to 512GB of unified memory more than any personal computer. Additionally, the chip introduces Thunderbolt 5 technology, providing data transfer speeds of up to 120 Gb/s, more than double that of its predecessor.Its cutting-edge design supports advanced video processing, dynamic caching, and hardware-accelerated ray tracing, making it ideal for professional workflows like 3D rendering and AI development.M3 Ultra powers the latest Mac Studio, pushing the boundaries of desktop computing while maintaining Apple's leadership in performance and innovation.AAPL is currently trading at $231.97 down 1.68 percent or $3.96 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX