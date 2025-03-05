Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2025) - KAPA GOLD INC. (TSXV: KAPA) ("Kapa" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on drilling preparations regarding its Blackhawk Gold Project ("Blackhawk").

Studies and Permitting

Kapa has initiated biological surveys on the areas surrounding the proposed drill holes to ensure any sensitive species can be completely avoided by the exploration activities. It has also submitted the requested bonding to San Bernardino County to allow for future drilling on Blackhawk's patented claims.





Figure 1. Project boundary, target areas and geochemistry results at Blackhawk project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8847/243406_9bda54cb64d85952_001full.jpg

Sampling Update

In January of 2024, the Company commenced baseline studies and field geological work. A site visit was conducted from January 15 to 20 that conducted a channels rock chips sampling program aimed at verifying historical data at two main target areas, within new Timber-Boat-Hilltop zone (TBH) and Santa Fe zone (Figure 1). A total of 21 samples were taken and assayed and the results highlighted two main areas, Sante Fe as a open pit target and TBH as a possible shallow skarn target (feeders), with grades up to 0.4 m @ 59 gpt Au, 128 gpt Ag, 1.14% Cu, 7.36% Pb, 0.96% Zn (sample 5936, Table 1).

From December 10 to 14 the Company conducted a follow up exploration phase targeting the verification of historical data discovered during 2024 as well as refining potential drill targets. The program focused on channels rock chips sampling around Santa Fe and Timber targets. A total of seven samples were taken and assayed, results at Timber returned grades up to 0.4 m @ 1.42 gpt Au, 75.4 gpt Ag, 0.41% Cu, 2.67% Pb, 3.39% Zn (sample 5952, Table 1).

Table 1. Exploration results, sampling program 2024.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8847/243406_9bda54cb64d85952_002full.jpg

Historic drilling

During 2024, the Company discovered a previously unassessed data cache of historic documents. Within these documents, 16 historic holes were discovered and compiled to build a 3D view in Leapfrog to visualize drill hole intercepts at Santa Fe, Lookout and Cliff targets for the purposed of evaluating potential resources exploration potential and upside. Drill hole sample results discovered did not include certificates to validate results, so twin holes were included and prioritized for the near-term exploration program.

Table 2. Historic drill holes compilation.

Item Hole ID Target Depth Year 1 BEAR 1 Santa Fe 65.532 1985 2 BEAR 10 Santa Fe 71.628 1985 3 BEAR 11 Santa Fe 59.436 1985 4 BEAR 12 Santa Fe 41.148 1985 5 BEAR 13 Santa Fe 53.34 1985 6 BEAR 2 Lookout 35.052 1985 7 BEAR 3 Lookout 41.148 1985 8 BEAR 4 Lookout 65.532 1985 9 BEAR 5 Lookout 62.484 1985 10 BEAR 6 Lookout 89.916 1985 11 BHC-7 Lookout 15.24 1985 12 BEAR 14 Cliff 65.532 1985 13 BEAR 15 Cliff 65.532 1985 14 BEAR 16 Cliff 60.96 1985 15 BEAR 17 Cliff 59.436 1985 16 BEAR 18 Cliff 53.34 1985

Drill Targeting Update

Based on the field work and historic data, the next phase of sampling is schedule to test the Santa Fe zone, close to five of the historic drill holes that appear to be thrust fault controlled, near the original underground operating mine and entirely on the patented claims. The sampling will focus on sampling 20 to 30 meters of the open cliff face, mimicking the results of the historic drill holes BEAR 10-13. This detailed sampling and mapping will provide vital insights that will help with current geological understanding and allow for the selection of the final drill holes that aim to both twin past drill holes as well as locate potential step outs (Figure 2).





Figure 2. Santa Fe target, historic drill hole intercepts (near surfaces), open in all direction.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8847/243406_9bda54cb64d85952_003full.jpg

Procurement Process

As part of advancing the Blackhawk Gold Project efficiently, the Company has initiated the procurement process for drilling contractors. The tender process saw strong participation, with seven potential contractors submitting proposals. After a detailed evaluation, two contractors have been shortlisted and the Company is currently engaged in direct negotiations with them. The final selection and conclusion of negotiations are anticipated by mid-March, at which time a Letter of Intent (LOI) will be issued, followed by the formal execution of a contract.

"We are pleased to be advancing the exploration and supporting permitting in this highly prospective mining district that has seen so much past production" commented David K. Paxton, CEO of Kapa Gold.

The Company remains steadfast in its systematic approach to advancing the Blackhawk Gold Project while prioritizing environmental stewardship and community engagement.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Allan Miller, PhD., P.Geo., Consultant and Senior Geologist of Kapa Gold Inc, a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Blackhawk Gold Project

Blackhawk Gold Project is located in the historic Blackhawk Mining District in California, a region renowned for its gold and silver production. The mine has a long history of precious metal extraction, with several high-potential exploration targets identified. Kapa Gold is focusing on establishing a resource and developing a sustainable extraction strategy using modern techniques.

About Kapa Gold

Kapa Gold Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its portfolio of high-potential gold projects in North America. The Company's flagship project, the Blackhawk Gold Property, aims to deliver significant shareholder value through strategic exploration and development initiatives. Kapa Gold is dedicated to responsible mining, sustainable growth, and contributing positively to the communities in which it operates.

To learn more, visit www.kapagold.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

KAPA GOLD INC.

"David K. Paxton"

CEO and Director



