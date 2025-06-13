Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2025) - KAPA GOLD INC. (TSXV: KAPA) ("Kapa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held virtually online on June 11, 2025 (the "Meeting"). The Company's shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and Management.

At the meeting, based on proxies received the Company's shareholders re-elected all of Kapa's current board of directors, David Paxton, George Nicholson, Alexander Tsakumis and Joanna-Josephine Pantazidou.

Additionally, the Company's shareholders re-appointed Davidson & Company LLP as auditors, and approved the Company's the Stock Option Plan.

For additional information on these matters please refer to Kapa Gold's information circular available on the Company's website at kapagold.com or visit the Company's issuer page on SEDAR (SEDAR+).

About Kapa

Kapa Gold Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its portfolio of high-potential gold projects in North America. The Company's flagship project, the Blackhawk Gold Property, aims to deliver significant shareholder value through strategic exploration and development initiatives. Kapa Gold is dedicated to responsible mining, sustainable growth, and contributing positively to the communities in which it operates.

