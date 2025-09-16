Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - KAPA GOLD INC. (TSXV: KAPA) ("Kapa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release of August 11, 2025, 3,552,600 warrants (the "Warrants") have been exercised at a price of $0.20 for total proceeds of $710,520. The Warrants were issued in connection with the closing of a private placement on May 19, 2022. The exercise price and expiry date of the Warrants were subsequently amended on April 8, 2024. The balance of the unexercised Warrants have expired and are of no force and effect.

The Company intends to use proceeds from the exercise of the Warrants for general administrative and working capital purposes.

About Blackhawk Gold Project

Blackhawk Gold Project is located in the historic Blackhawk Mining District in California, a region renowned for its gold and silver production. The mine has a long history of precious metal extraction, with several high-potential exploration targets identified. Kapa Gold is focusing on establishing a resource and developing a sustainable extraction strategy using modern techniques.

About Kapa Gold

Kapa Gold Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its portfolio of high-potential gold projects in North America. The Company's flagship project, the Blackhawk Gold Property, aims to deliver significant shareholder value through strategic exploration and development initiatives. Kapa Gold is dedicated to responsible mining, sustainable growth, and contributing positively to the communities in which it operates.

To learn more, visit www.kapagold.com.

